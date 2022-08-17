Sony Music Publishing opens Nigeria office, appoints Godwin Tom as MD

Speaking on his appointment, Godwin said: “I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to work for the No. 1 music publisher in the world. Africa has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for Africa’s best songwriters.”

Speaking for Sony Music Publishing, the International President, Guy Henderson said: “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the Managing Director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint.”

With over twenty years of experience, Godwin Tom has a deep understanding of the African music industry and has fostered relationships with top stakeholders in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Godwin has also supported the development of future industry leaders through the Music Business Academy for Africa, an e-learning platform dedicated to training the next generation of music and entertainment professionals.