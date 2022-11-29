Some of the most popular TV game shows of all time

Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal is a common household name. The premise of the game is that contestants choose from 22 boxes which contain various cash prizes stemming from 1 pound all the way up to 250000 pounds. The contestants decide whether they want to keep going or settle on an amount with the banker and risk losing out on bigger prizes still in the boxes. The show was originally hosted by Noel Edmonds and ended after thirteen seasons. The popularity of the show was and still is so significant that the concept was even rendered into a casino game version of the same name ‘Deal or No Deal’ which is available at many online casinos including live casino Ireland.

Jeopardy!

This is a US based TV game show that has yet to make the transition to the UK, but it is hugely popular in the States. Having started in 1984, Jeopardy! is a quiz competition during which the contestants are given clues and they must identify the answer the clue describes. The answer could be a place, person, or thing and Jeopardy! is one of the longest running game shows of all time. Art Fleming was the original host of the show and the hosting duties at the time of writing are split between Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Wheel of Fortune

We must go back to 1983 to find the first episode of Wheel of Fortune and it was screened in the United States. The British version of Wheel Fortune started in 1988 and ran until 2001. The UK version of the game show closely followed the original in the US but the numbers on the wheel used in the game referred to points in the UK, not money as it does in America. The presenters of the Wheel of Fortune in the UK included Nicky Campbell, Bradley Walsh, John Leslie, and Paul Hendy.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Perhaps the most popular television game show to be created in the past 25 years is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The premise of the game show is simple, and contestants must answer a series of multiple choice questions. With each correct answer, the amount of money on the line increases. The maximum cash prize is one million pounds and contestants have lifelines they can use to help answer the questions correctly. Having started in the UK, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has spread to several countries worldwide, including Australia, United States, Russia, India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Italy, and Nepal. Despite being the most recent entry in this list, there can be no doubt Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is one of the most popular TV game shows of all time.

