Date: February 21, 2020

Song Title: ALA

Artist: Solidstar

Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeat

Producer: Orbeat

Album: TBA

Video Director: Mattmax

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'ALA' is the French word which Solidstar used in passing a message to his fans on his trial in the music industry, how he intends to take his career to high level and his unlimited love for money.

