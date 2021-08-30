SANNA by Solebrown is a danceable sing along song that expresses and appreciates true love and cares with much quotable lyrics and emotional Catchy afropop sound with a blend of afrobeats elements.
Solebrown releases much anticipated hit single titled 'Sanna'
Nigerian-Ghanaian Afropop artist and avant-garde of machana 'Solebrown' believes his time is now, as he releases his long anticipated hit single entitled "SANNA".
The BIG ICE sound produced by Ghanaian most promising music producer and mastering engineer "CarpassNsenku".
Listen Now On Spotify:
Listen/Download From Your Preferred Music Platforms here: https://onerpm.link/145335436415
''SANNA'' comes with a stunning visual shot & directed by ''Kojo Myles'' which is said to be premiered on 3rd of September, 2021 via his official/VEVO channel and across all music videos platforms.
Subscribe to Solebrown VEVO/YouTube Channel here: https://bit.ly/2VbIkFm and be first to watch.
