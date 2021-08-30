RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Solebrown releases much anticipated hit single titled 'Sanna'

Nigerian-Ghanaian Afropop artist and avant-garde of machana 'Solebrown' believes his time is now, as he releases his long anticipated hit single entitled "SANNA".

SANNA by Solebrown is a danceable sing along song that expresses and appreciates true love and cares with much quotable lyrics and emotional Catchy afropop sound with a blend of afrobeats elements.

The BIG ICE sound produced by Ghanaian most promising music producer and mastering engineer "CarpassNsenku".

Listen Now On Spotify:

Listen/Download From Your Preferred Music Platforms here: https://onerpm.link/145335436415

''SANNA'' comes with a stunning visual shot & directed by ''Kojo Myles'' which is said to be premiered on 3rd of September, 2021 via his official/VEVO channel and across all music videos platforms.

Subscribe to Solebrown VEVO/YouTube Channel here: https://bit.ly/2VbIkFm and be first to watch.

