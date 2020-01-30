Lyrically, the song ‘Monkey’ captures the current disposition of society towards money, and how it has become one of the most important factors in relationships.

SOCH (Boy Wndr) drops debut single 'Monkey'

Produced by Rjay (Richard Anyaegbuna), the Afrobeat vibe, Monkey, spiced with powerful lyrics and rhythm is a must listen.

Popularly known as the monkey Boy WNDR, Soch sees music as a key to conscious expression of his thoughts and desires.

To get more updates on Soch and his music, follow his social media handles – Twitter & Instagram: soch_boywndr, Facebook: Soch Boywndr.

Download and enjoy the Monkey vibe.

Link: https://audiomack.com/song/sochboywndr/monkey

