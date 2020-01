Artist: Slimcase featuring Zlatan

Song Title: Pongilah

Genre: Afropop

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: STG Prodigy and Fresh VDM

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Filled with some insane bouts of lewdness, but at the end of the day, its hook documents how need pushes certain Nigerians into prostitution. 'Pongilah' is a follow up to 'Lamba Xtra.'

You can listen to 'Pongilah' below;