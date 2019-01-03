SL33K: The Afro R&B star you should know about!

Afrovibes crooner, SL33K, is fresh out of a rebrand phase that saw him upgrade his stage name – a decision which many adjudged to be timely, in that it will further solidify the imprint of his musical uniqueness, and his influence in promoting this style of urban African sound from the grassroots.

Earlier in the year, Sl33k updated his moniker from 'Sleek' which was the original name he started with when he ventured into music. Nothing, however, changed about him. He's still the same young star with a passion for creating music and working with various producers.

Aside from the fact that we won’t be writing his name the way we used to know it, this first musical harvest after SL33K’s period of revivification which is titled Logba, beams his ingenious artistic growth in ways unchanged but rather fortified.

Logba carries a celebratory tone; the beat is very danceable and the music video which was recently released depicts different scenarios of celebrations ranging from weddings to political victories.

Turn on your speakers, hit play and get ready to dance!

Listen “Logba” here: https://soundcloud.com/iamsl33k/logba

