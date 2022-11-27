Skimzo wins Naija Star Search talent show, takes home 5 million naira largesse

Skimzo was however able to edge out his competitors with a powerful performance which won him the majority of the votes that made him the winner of the competition that has been on since September 2022 and has seen the eviction of many talents that include Sparrowh, Tomz, and MB Dre, amongst others.

Pulse Nigeria

The smooth-singing Eniola finished as the first runner-up which earned her a whooping 3 million naira. The charismatic Melo finished as the second runner-up and he took home 2 million naira.

Pulse Nigeria

Naija Star Search is a competition that was created to discover new music talents that are capable of disrupting the Afrobeats scene and becoming the next music star.