The finalists delivered impressive performances that left the judges Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali.
Skimzo wins Naija Star Search talent show, takes home 5 million naira largesse
The grand finale of Naija Star Search was held on Sunday, 27th November 2022 as the three finalists Skimzo, Melo, and Eniola battled for the grand price of 5 million naira.
Skimzo was however able to edge out his competitors with a powerful performance which won him the majority of the votes that made him the winner of the competition that has been on since September 2022 and has seen the eviction of many talents that include Sparrowh, Tomz, and MB Dre, amongst others.
The smooth-singing Eniola finished as the first runner-up which earned her a whooping 3 million naira. The charismatic Melo finished as the second runner-up and he took home 2 million naira.
Naija Star Search is a competition that was created to discover new music talents that are capable of disrupting the Afrobeats scene and becoming the next music star.
The judges have explained to contestants that their job in the competition is to find originality, street credibility, and creativity that can soar them to a global stage. The judges worked with them, providing mentorship to finetune their original songs.
