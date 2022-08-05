RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Skillz 8Figure drops new EP 'Phones on Silent'

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Phones on Silent' is a four-track EP from fast-rising star Skillz 8Figure. The EP is a fusion of R&B and Afrofusion that take lovers through a good atmosphere.

The EP offer listeners a sensual song that will get to put their phones on silence as they are driven to the edge by the stimulating melody and lyrics with which he pass the message of love and desire.

His previously single 'Delilah' assisted by Kelvyn Boy offered the stimulating package to expect from 'Phones on Silent' EP.

Skillz 8Figure expands his sonic templates, he deploys low-pitched background vocals to create a sensual sonic atmosphere around the EP to discuss topics such as Spiritual life, sex, energy and vibrations.

Stream 'Phones On Silent' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

