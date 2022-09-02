Artist: Skiibii
Skiibii teams up with Tiwa Savage for new single 'Flex'
Afrobeats sensation Skiibii Mayana has released a new single he calls 'Flex' which features megastar Tiwa Savage. The single is off his new EP 'Life of A King'.
Song Title: Flex
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 43 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: More Grace Entertainment/DVPPER
Details/Takeaway: Skiibii has steadily established himself as an Afrobeats superstar with his hit single 'Baddest Boy' enjoying massive commercial success. His latest single 'Flex' sees him join forces with Tiwa Savage to deliver another hit.
