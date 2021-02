On February 18, 2021, Nigerian singer and More Grace Music boss, Skiibii released his new single, 'Are You There.'

The Rexxie-produced song is a mid-tempo Afro-pop record with Amapiano infusions. Topically, the song addresses the road to success and ambitions. The song also makes dedications to Davido, Reminisce and D'Banj's adlibs.

Skiibii basically raps his way through the song. In a way, it co-opts D'Banj's famous sing-talk approach to music.

You can play the song below;