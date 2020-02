Date: February 6, 2020

Song Title: Somebody

Artist: Skiibii featuring Kizz Daniel

Genre: R&B , Afrobeats

Producer: Young John

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: More Grace Music

Details/Takeaway: The song marks Kizz Daniel's second major feature of 2020. After weeks of teasers, Skiibii finally releases his collaboration with Kizz Daniel.

You can listen to the song below;