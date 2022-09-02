RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats international sensation Skiibii Mayana has released a new EP he calls 'Life of a King'.

Artist: Skiibi

Album Title: Life of a King

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022

Producers: Unknown

Skiibii - Flex
Skiibii - Flex Pulse Nigeria

Length: 10 minutes 43 Seconds

Features: None

Label: More Grace Entertainment/ DVPPER

Details/Takeaway: Skiibii has enjoyed impressive success with his 2021 EP 'God is Bigger Than Man' which has hit single 'Baddest Boy'. His leatest EP 'Life of a King' is a consolidation on his 2022 success.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
