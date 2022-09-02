Artist: Skiibi
Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'
Afrobeats international sensation Skiibii Mayana has released a new EP he calls 'Life of a King'.
Album Title: Life of a King
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producers: Unknown
Length: 10 minutes 43 Seconds
Features: None
Label: More Grace Entertainment/ DVPPER
Details/Takeaway: Skiibii has enjoyed impressive success with his 2021 EP 'God is Bigger Than Man' which has hit single 'Baddest Boy'. His leatest EP 'Life of a King' is a consolidation on his 2022 success.
