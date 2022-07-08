Hitmaker Skales returns with 'Say You Bad' featuring rising star Ida Banton

Arriving just in time for summer and for the festival season, ‘Say You Bad (Remix)’ is an instant dance floor filler and will surely be a crowd-favourite on his upcoming European tour, with its infectious upbeat drum patterns, synth chords, and machine-altered alto melodies.

Skales waxes lyrical about how beautiful African women are, while showing off his catchy flow, sing-along lyrics, and captivating vocal delivery. Rising star and ‘No Wahala’ crooner 1da Banton brings the glorious dance track home, with a melodic and lyrical masterclass of his own.

With over 150 million plays online, five critically acclaimed projects that have given us hits such as ‘Shake Body’ and ‘Temper’, as well as international collaborations with the likes of Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj and Burna Boy under his belt, Skales greatly talented artist with his own unique sound that has found the perfect medium between Afrobeats and Electronic dance music.