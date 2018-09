news

Skales has shared the visuals to his single, 'Body' featuring Sarkodie.

From his third studio album, ' Mr Love ', which was released earlier in the year, Skales has released the video to one of the songs where he teams up with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

'Body' is a song where he shows appreciation for a woman's body, embracing everyone's unique attributes and the number of diverse women featured in the visuals goes a long way to tell his story.

The video was directed by DMA.