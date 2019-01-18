This time every week, Pulse Music compiles some of the very best of Nigerian songs released during the course of the week that may have gone under your listening radar.

With the music industry slowly opening up to new releases at the start of the new year, a number of names have taken it upon themselves to make an early impression on the scene.

Falz was a major talking point this week with the release of his fourth studio album, ''Moral Instruction'', however, here are 10 other songs that should make for an exciting addition to your playlist this week.

Skales - 'Feposi'

Skales kicks off his year with this new single 'Feposi' with the visuals also released.

In this catchy new record ’Feposi’, with the video directed by Bang’ Em, Skales invites his love interest to be his partner, reassuring her of his intentions and encouraging her to flaunt her beauty.

Barry Jhay - 'Tomorrow'

The 'Aiye' crooner returns with this new one he calls 'Tomorrow.'

Barry Jhay enjoyed a good 2018 with the reception of his street anthem, 'Aiye' and now he follows it up with a strong start to the new year in 'Tomorrow', a song that follows a similar template as he inspires his listeners of a brighter future.

Paybac - 'Nights Freeverse' [Frank Ocean cover]

Someday soon, Paybac will get the success that his skills deserve, but for now, here is another brilliant showcase of what he can do as he flips it in style inspired by Frank Ocean's 'Nights' instrumental.

''The weaker sex ain't decided by who can fight no more''

Chyn - 'Maybe' feat Ladipoe

My first taste of this rap duo on the same record was on Falz's 'Chardonnay Music' where they delivered impressive verses.

While Ladipoe has gone ahead to release his body of work, Chyn has largely been lowkey but the new year has seen him start off fiery with this new video 'Maybe.'

Again the duo bring the bars and the brilliant delivery while the colourful visuals also makes it exciting to watch.

Kaha - 'Mariana' feat. Timaya

Veteran singer, Kaha, who scored some hit songs in the early 2000s and is currently based in Atlanta, is making a come back into the Nigeria music scene as he teams up with Timaya on his new single.

The song titled 'Mariana', follows the successful release of 'Shakara' which dropped last year and it makes for an infectious and very catchy record.

Deelokz - 'Quarter To Heartbreak' [garcon EP]

Following Deelokz Vinyl Plays, an attempt at timeless music, his new EP, 'garçon' simply bleeds a young man's feelings and swirls it with music.

The 7-track EP documents his anger, glee, pain, succor, learning and unlearning as he pushed the envelope of what it means to express without fear.

One of the tape's standout cut is 'Quarter To Heartbreak' where he talks about events and in a relationship.

Eri Ife - 'Got Me' feat BarelyAnyHook' [November Compilation]

'Got Me' is smooth and quite sensational single from talented singer, Eri Ife's latest offering, ''November'', a compilation of three songs that reflects the result of his time spent experimenting with styles of music outside his typical styles.

He features rising rapper, BarelyAnyHook on this one and it was produced by Bastien.

Efe - 'Far Away'

The 2017 BBNaija winner, Efe opens the year with this love song he titles 'Far Away' where he sings about his plans for his lover despite his financial state at the time.

The song was produced by the fast rising beatmaker Kayce.

Bangzz - 'Do You Trust Me? (A Research Project)'

Talented rapper/producer Damilola 'Banggz' Salaudeen creates this body of work, titled 'Do You Trust Me?'.

The 10-track theme project is a ‘research project’ that contains music about love versus lust, self care, embracing blackness and mental health all produced by him.

Pepenazi - 'Amazing'

Pepenazi comes through with this reggae inspired single, 'Amazing' and what better way to start the new year than with a message of sharing love as he describes his interest in one word.