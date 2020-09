Artist: Sir Dauda

Album Title: Love Ex Machina

Genre: Folk, Alternative Pop, Afro-pop

Date of Release: September 11, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Sir Dauda - Love Ex Machina. (Bhad Guys)

Length: 5 songs, 17 minutes

Features: 2 - GoodGirl LA, Simi

Tracklist:

Label: Bhad Guys

Details/Takeaway: Love Ex Machina loosely translates to Love from the machine. In this case, the machine Sir Dauda creates love from is the music. The project is a diary of love that positions Sir Dauda as a purveyor of love.

You can play the EP HERE.