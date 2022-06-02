Sir Dauda releases new single titled ‘Jara’

Sir Dauda was first introduced to the Nigerian music audience in 2012 with the release of his first single titled 'Sisi Oloja', which turned out to be a fan favorite.

The single helped open the door for a number of collaborations with top acts including Show Dem Camp, Adekunle Gold, Blackmagic, Aramide, Loose Kaynon and Eva Aloridah.

His debut 5-track EP, 'Love Ex Machina' in September, 2020 and it enjoyed positive reviews from fans and critics.

'Jara' is produced by Sess and mixed and mastered by Vtek.

"I’m really excited about this record and I hope you’ll make this summer all about extra love and giving somebody some Jara!" Sir Dauda says describing the new single.