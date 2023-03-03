ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Adeayo Adebiyi

For her 2023 debut titled 'Relate', Guchi is at her most vulnerable since her performances on 'Jennifer' and 'Shattered'. The theme of love however gives way to the crucial topics of the singer's life purpose and mental health.

Guchi
Guchi

Artist: Guchi

Recommended articles

Song Title: Relate

Genre: Afropop

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023

Producer: Chech Da Producer

Song Art:

Guchi - 'Relate'
Guchi - 'Relate' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Length: 2 minute 48 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: PG Records Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Guchi draws her fans closer to her emotionally complex world with each song. Top picks from her catalogue, including her sophomore project 'Purple Diary' have listeners experiencing her exciting, yet dangerous depths of passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a sense, 'Relate' resonates both on an individual and a collective level. With this release coinciding with one of the biggest moments in the political history of her home country, Nigeria, Guchi's plea for divine intervention is no different than that of 200 Million+ Nigerians.

'Relate' sees us witnessing the fragile musings of a bothered mind. Over Chech Da Producer's subtle but groovy instrumentation, Guchi gets honest about the intensity that comes with an active music career. As the music business booms with more ambition, the demands from the talent grows higher, leading to many mishaps, from burnouts to serious cases of psychosis. With this sonorous earworm, Guchi warns of this plague through her personal outlook.

Despite the struggle, Guchi refuses defeat. Having shared the problem in the first quarter of the song, she gives the blueprint of a solution. She's determined to give her best and set firm boundaries unapologetically while seeking divine direction to make the right choices. The importance of a solid support system is reiterated as the track acknowledges the power of a praying parent. In Guchi's case, her mother's reassurance is one of the oases she draws and renews her strength from.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Soulja Boy

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal