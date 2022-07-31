Singer Darvey Rucci speaks on his love for cars

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

#FeatureByDarvey Rucci: As entertainers and celebrities, musicians are tastemakers, often being looked at for trends in fashion, automobiles and styles.

Such musicians often set trends with something they are passionate about; for Nigerian singer Darvey Rucci, it's his passion for cars.

"I loved mechanics right from my young age, and the car is one of the few mechanical creations that engenders a deep emotional response in people," Rucci told Pulse.

"I love driving more than I love cars. I love the pure freedom you get when you disconnect from the human body's confines and explore the speeds and sensations you can only experience in a car."

A look through Darvey Rucci's social media shows his sense of style displayed through photos. He has a few photos posing with cars.

"When a car gives you an unfiltered connection to that experience and really talks to you, it bends perfectly to your will so that you become almost unaware that you're driving a car — and that's when I fall in love with it."

"I currently have two cars. I recently acquired a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach worth $202,500. I love fast and luxurious cars, especially when it's not common. I enjoy the feeling that my cars catch the eyes of people when I drive out."

Rucci says he sometimes indulges in car racing and plans to add more to his two-car fleet.

"I plan to get an SUV. Cadillac Escalade ESV, McLaren and 2022 Mercedes S Class Maybach"

The singer claims to have a net worth of $1,600,000 from his profits from real estate properties in Lagos, Dubai and Turkey, with which he runs short-stay apartments.

Real name Ugochukwu Emmanuel Chinonso, Darvey Rucci is best known for his 2021 debut single 'Down for you' and several other features.

#FeatureByDarvey Rucci

