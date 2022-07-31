Such musicians often set trends with something they are passionate about; for Nigerian singer Darvey Rucci, it's his passion for cars.
Singer Darvey Rucci speaks on his love for cars
#FeatureByDarvey Rucci: As entertainers and celebrities, musicians are tastemakers, often being looked at for trends in fashion, automobiles and styles.
"I loved mechanics right from my young age, and the car is one of the few mechanical creations that engenders a deep emotional response in people," Rucci told Pulse.
"I love driving more than I love cars. I love the pure freedom you get when you disconnect from the human body's confines and explore the speeds and sensations you can only experience in a car."
A look through Darvey Rucci's social media shows his sense of style displayed through photos. He has a few photos posing with cars.
"When a car gives you an unfiltered connection to that experience and really talks to you, it bends perfectly to your will so that you become almost unaware that you're driving a car — and that's when I fall in love with it."
"I currently have two cars. I recently acquired a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach worth $202,500. I love fast and luxurious cars, especially when it's not common. I enjoy the feeling that my cars catch the eyes of people when I drive out."
Rucci says he sometimes indulges in car racing and plans to add more to his two-car fleet.
"I plan to get an SUV. Cadillac Escalade ESV, McLaren and 2022 Mercedes S Class Maybach"
The singer claims to have a net worth of $1,600,000 from his profits from real estate properties in Lagos, Dubai and Turkey, with which he runs short-stay apartments.
Real name Ugochukwu Emmanuel Chinonso, Darvey Rucci is best known for his 2021 debut single 'Down for you' and several other features.
