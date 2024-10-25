Since 94 Publishing adds LAX, Busy, Dibs, Skiibii to its roster

Since 94 Publishing, a subsidiary of Dapper Group and a pivotal force in the African music industry, proudly announces the signing of six exceptional talents: LAX, Busy, Dibs, Modra, Skiibii, Badass, and Little Finger.

These signings showcase Since 94 Publishing's commitment to protecting and supporting the compositions of artists, producers, and songwriters across various stages of their careers.

LAX, with a career spanning over a decade and an impressive role in the rise of Afrobeats as a global phenomenon, joins Since 94 Publishing clientele list as a high-profile personality.

With multiple hits and over 100 million Spotify streams, LAX’s achievements reflect his influence and commitment to pushing the genre forward. His recent Gold certification in Canada and France for the track “Sempe” highlights his international appeal, making him a natural fit within Since 94 Publishing’s prestigious roster.

Busy joins the company's roster with an impressive portfolio. Known for his work with Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and the Plutomania Crew, Busy Pluto has been the mastermind behind several hit records.

His production on Shallipopi’s viral track “Cast” captivated audiences worldwide, even gaining the attention of American superstar Travis Scott. Continuing his success, Busy recently produced ZerryDL’s club hit “Back to Back,” solidifying his position as a leading producer in the industry.

Dibs, a star producer and hitmaker, joins the S94 Publishing clientele list as a chart-topping sensation. Dibs has made an incredible impact on the Nigerian music scene with a robust catalog of hit records. His recent production on Burna Boy’s “Higher” soared to the #1 spot on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and further establishing Dibs as a powerhouse in the Afrobeats genre.

Modra has also inked a publishing deal with Since 94 Publishing, showcasing his rise in the African music space with a series of chart-topping productions. Known for his versatility and talent, Modra’s work on Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated project ‘I Told Them’ with the track “Giza” has resonated across the global music landscape.

Skiibii, a seasoned artist in the Nigerian music scene, also joins the Since 94 family. With a unique musical style that has helped propel Afrobeats to international prominence, Skiibii has remained a fan favorite.

His 2023 remix of “Abracadabra” garnered widespread acclaim and showcased his ability to captivate audiences. Now part of Since 94 Publishing’s high-profile lineup, Skiibii is set to continue his influential role in Afrobeats.

Clemzy has also inked a deal with S94 Publishing. The high-flying producer gained widespread recognition with the production of LAX’s hit single “Sempe,” which earned Gold certifications in both France and Canada. With the company's backing, Clemzy is set to continue to be adequately rewarded for delivering chart-topping records and expanding his influence on the global music stage.

Little Finger, a young and rising producer, signs with S94 Publishing while balancing his burgeoning music career with his academic pursuits. His viral success on TikTok caught the eye of Dapper Group executives, leading to this exciting partnership. Little Finger’s signing emphasizes Since 94 Publishing’s dedication to supporting artists and producers at every career stage, helping them monetize their creative works.

Badass is another emerging producer who has inked a publishing deal with the company; his biggest hit to date is “Today” by Seyi Vibez.

“The culture at Dapper Group is to provide the best opportunities for African creatives regardless of their background; Since 94 Publishing is a continuation of that mission. Our roster has everything from internationally-certified hitmakers to Tik Tok viral sensations to producers shaping the sound of Afrobeats,” the CEO of Dapper Group, Damilola ‘Dapper’ Akinwunmi adds.

With these new additions, the company reaffirms its dedication to protecting the rights of African artists and fostering talent within the global music scene.

Dapper Group, through Since 94 Publishing and the leadership of CEO Damilola Akinwunmi, continues to stake its claim as one of the foremost record companies within the African and global music ecosystem.