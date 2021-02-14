On February 13, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Sinach released new single, 'Greatest Lord' to start up year 2021.

The single is a declaration of God’s sovereignty over all situations and circumstances that the world is currently going through. It is meant to help Christians all over the world recognize Jesus as the solution to today’s hurting world.

Just like when King Jehoshaphat in the Bible was faced with an obviously insurmountable enemy, God’s strategy to him was to put singers in front to lead Israel in worship.

In the book of 2 Chronicles 20:21 – 22, "21)Then Jehoshaphat consulted with the people and appointed those who would sing to the LORD and praise the splendor of His holiness. As they went out before the army, they were singing: “Give thanks to the LORD, for His loving devotion endures forever.

"22)The moment they began their shouts and praises, the LORD set ambushes against the men of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir who had come against Judah, and they were defeated."

In Psalms 145:3, the Bible rightly says, “Lord, you are great and worthy of the highest praise! For there is no end to the discovery of the greatness that surrounds you.”

We must never forget the greatness of our Lord! On the different tracks you will be inspired to worship and declare the word of God in praise, worship and faith proclamations!

Credits

Producer @therealsinach

Production and Keys @cyude

Violin @theophilusgaga

Acoustic Guitar @jfcrockss

Electric Guitar @segzystrings

Bass Guitar @duzoraniel

Drums @ekyy_d

Studio engineering @preciouspneuma

Addition production / Mixing and Mastering @mrdamention

Video production @oseiriafilms

Background vocals @2spicyesta, @amarasong, @izzy_idiaru, @godswillpeta

You can play the song below;

https://youtu.be/T31c51kG9mM