The singer shared the cover via her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Apparently, Simi can't wait to release this album which she thinks will wow not just her fans but her critics also.

"Guys, Is it doing you like you should preorder something incredible? Look at her cute little cheeks. Don't tell her no. 👼🏾 #OmoCharlieChampagne 🎈" she captioned the album cover. The album will see the likes of Falz, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking and Maleek Berry colaborate with the talented singer.

Simi had announced back in March 2019, that she would be releasing her album on her birthday.

Simi announces title and release date for her new album

The X3M Music signed artist who released her sophomore album, Simisola in 2017, which enjoyed mainstream success becoming the first album to hit the 1M mark on streaming platform, Boomplay announced that she has completed work on her new project which will be released on her birthday April 19, 2019.

Titled, ''Omo Charlie Champagne'', this will be Simi's third studio effort following her debut effort, ''Ogaju'' released in 2008, which went under the radar and the groundbreaking ''Simisola.''

This announcement was shared in a series of messages on her social media pages on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, exactly a month before the scheduled date with the caption, ''On the day that I was born, my next album will be born.''