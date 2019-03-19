Simi has announced that she will be releasing her new album on her birthday, exactly a month from today.

The X3M Music signed artist who released her sophomore album, Simisola in 2017, which enjoyed mainstream success becoming the first album to hit the 1M mark on streaming platform, Boomplay has announced that she has completed work on her new project which will be released on her birthday April 19, 2019.

Titled, ''Omo Charlie Champagne'', this will be Simi's third studio effort following her debut effort, ''Ogaju'' released in 2008, which went under the radar and the ground breaking ''Simisola.''

This announcement was shared in a series of messages on her social media pages on Tuesday, March 19 2019, exactly a month before the scheduled date with the caption, ''On the day that I was born, my next album will be born.''

In the last three years, Simi has steadily seen her music take over the chart with her profile enjoying a massive boost to become one of the most celebrated and prominent names in the industry.

At the 12th edition of the 2018 Headies Award, Simi bagged three awards including the prestigious award for 'Album of the year.'

The talented singer followed the success of her album with successful singles and her headline concerts in Lagos and London in 2018.

Early in the year, She tied the knot with fellow singer Adekunle Gold in a private ceremony and released her first single of the year, Ayo, shortly afterwards.