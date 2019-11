Artist: Simi

Song Title: Selense

Genre: Afrobeats, Hi-life

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: Studio Brat

Producer: Vtek

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is a hi-life story about the power of time.

Thoughts: The song is hi-life. The problem is whether we have heard it before from Simi.

Ratings: 7.5/10

You can listen to the song below;