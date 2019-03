Simi has shared the visuals to her latest single, 'Ayo.'

Few weeks after the release of her first official song in 2018, Simi has come though with the visuals to the Legendary Beatz produced record, 'Ayo.'

Ayo which translates to 'Joy' finds Simi in her thankful state as she sings about all the blessings that have come her way.

The video was shot by Director K.