'If you want it bad, leave the mysterious sh*t alone,' Simi and Don Jazzy advise 'dark' artists on how to use social media

She said, "You're a serious growing artist and you only have three posts on your page? A picture of the sunset, one of aeroplane and one of your shoe. Caption: Lost but don't find me. Nothing with your music in it. That's not a great look. If you want it bad bad, always sell yourself. Leave the mysterious shit for when you've won. Even then, leave it alone."

Don Jazzy then added, "I tell y’all this all time. Hear it from your fellow artists too. All that fake deep mysterious aesthetic is tampering with your ops. Besides if you show the algorithm that you want to be dark, mysterious and left alone, it will make sure you are in the darkest part of the gram where no one will see you. How then will you get discovered?"