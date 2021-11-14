RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Silk sonic release their widely anticipated album

The duo has finally released its latest work after debuting top-charting singles.

The famous R&B duo, Silk Sonic has now released their latest studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. After releasing a debut single, ‘Leave The Door Open’ earlier in the year, one that captured the attention of fans across the world, the group has been on quite a roll. Rising up charts and garnering fans that demanded more songs from the group, this album finally arrived after a series of postponements that left fans disillusioned.

Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak formed the group around 2017 when both artistes linked up on the road after some performances together in concert. They did not start releasing music until earlier this year when they released their aforementioned single. Since then they have followed with other singles like ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out the Window’.

The group already made their television debut on the stage of the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony performing their lead single. They have also won awards for Best R&B Song and Best Editing at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier in the year. The album will be available on all streaming sites and climbing music charts already.

Their unique style of ancient R&B that has been missing is sure to bring back the lost soul of the genre that this generation of music lovers has been missing out on. The rapturous responses that they have been getting all over the world are more than enough justification for that.

