Nigerian rap supergroup, Show Dem Camp will release a new project titled, 'Palmwine Express' on December 13. 2019.

The project will be a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed January 2019 mixtape, Clone Wars IV: These Buhari Times. At this time, the length of the project is still unknown, but the artwork has been released.

This continues the consistency that Show Dem Camp has operated with over the past few years.