Show Dem Camp teases new album

The hint was dropped on Sunday, 11th September 2022 via their Twitter account where they tweeted "Album Abi Let’s see who is ready!!!"

The hint has raised anticipation from fans who have been waiting for the next album in the Palmwine series since the last project was released in 2019.

Background: SDC is one of Nigeria's most highly respected and talented music duo that comprises rappers Tec and Ghost. The duo is known for their unique body of work that cuts across Hip Hop and Alternative music.

As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)'.

On the Hip Hop side, they have released 6 albums: 'Clone Wars Vol.1 (2010), 'The Dreamers Project (2011)', 'Clone Wars II (The Subsidy) 2012)', 'Clone Wars III (The Recession) 2016', 'Clone Wars Vol. IV (These Buhari Times) 2019' and 'Clone Wars Vol. V (2021)'.