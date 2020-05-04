Artist: Show Dem Camp feature Sir Dauda

Song Title: That Year

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 1, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: IKON

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Starting with a Yoruba adage about the concept of looking into the past and future, Show Dem Camp drop this track that runs on heavy introspect and nostalgia. Both rappers who are walking their way into the inevitable realms of legends and greatness reminisce the positive and negative sides of their come-up. This is an amazing song.

You can play the video below;