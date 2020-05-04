Artist: Show Dem Camp feature Sir Dauda
Song Title: That Year
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: TBA
Date of release: May 1, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: IKON
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Starting with a Yoruba adage about the concept of looking into the past and future, Show Dem Camp drop this track that runs on heavy introspect and nostalgia. Both rappers who are walking their way into the inevitable realms of legends and greatness reminisce the positive and negative sides of their come-up. This is an amazing song.
You can play the video below;