Artist: Show Dem Camp
Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade
Alternative music maestros Show Dem Camp has released the visuals to their hit single 'Mine Alone' which features Afrobeats sensation Oxlade.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Mine Alone
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: December 26th, 2022
Video Director: UNKNOWN
Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds
Features: 1 - Oxlade
Label: Show Dem Camp
Details/Takeaway: The video is shot in beautiful locations across London where Show Dem Camp and Oxlade treat their love interests to a lovely time of shopping, fancy dinner, and serenading.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]
These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]
'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals
Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear
Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views
Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade
DJ Cuppy shares motivational words with 'single pringles'
Princess Wonda set for a stellar 2023 after impressive 2022
'Kings of Jo'burg': Official teaser reveals more drama and intrigue in season 2
ADVERTISEMENT