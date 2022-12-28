ADVERTISEMENT
Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade

Adeayo Adebiyi

Alternative music maestros Show Dem Camp has released the visuals to their hit single 'Mine Alone' which features Afrobeats sensation Oxlade.

RANKED: Show Dem Camp’s ‘Clone Wars’ franchise from worst to best. (TBD)

Artist: Show Dem Camp

Song Title: Mine Alone

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: December 26th, 2022

Video Director: UNKNOWN

Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds

Features: 1 - Oxlade

Label: Show Dem Camp

Details/Takeaway: The video is shot in beautiful locations across London where Show Dem Camp and Oxlade treat their love interests to a lovely time of shopping, fancy dinner, and serenading.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

DJ Cuppy shares motivational words with 'single pringles'

Princess Wonda set for a stellar 2023 after impressive 2022

'Kings of Jo'burg': Official teaser reveals more drama and intrigue in season 2

