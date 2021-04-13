Detail/Takeaway: Best known for her singles, 'Impossible' and 'T-Shirt,' the singer who used to be Rihanna's commanding officer in the Barbadian military is back with her new single, 'Houseparty,' and it got released as an NFT.

USA TODAY reports that Shontelle hopes to be the first Black woman musician to issue her own high-tech collectibles – including a one-of-a-kind single with blockchain-verified authenticity.

"It’s a good way for you to bridge the gap between the music world and this new technology of earning, to empower people," says Shontelle Layne in Saint James, Barbados. "I like to be able to use my music or the fact that people know me through my music … so I can teach them things."

Artiste: Shontelle

Song Title: HouseParty

Release date: April 11, 2021

Producer: Dunnie

Label: TBD

Video Director: TBD

Genre: Afro-pop

