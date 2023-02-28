Sho The Icon is back with new single titled 'Duro'

Song Title: Duro

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 20th, 2023

Producers: Stunna Beats

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 32 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sho The Icon

Details/Takeaway: Sho The Icon's inevitable rise to superstardom is an open secret to the legion of fans following his journey in the past few years. And with the release of his new single 'Duro', produced by Stunna Beats, it is another step closer to becoming a megastar. The infectious lyrics position this song to transform into a smash hit. It's feel-good music. Sho The Icon knows his onions, and he's the next big thing.

Christened Olugbenga Olusola Ayodele, his stage name Sho The Icon, is a prophetic representation of what his career embodies. He's one of the hardest-working musicians around today. As a Nigerian American artist born in Lagos but raised in Maryland, his music is a fusion of several cultural undertones. And like his previous songs like “On You”, produced by Spellz, “Duro” is unique, and the sound is captivating.

Talking about the song, John Ake, the C.E.O John Peace Media, the firm handling 360 media for Sho The Icon, “Duro is arguably one of the best songs released into the industry this year. It is off his forthcoming EP that is due out in April. Over the years, I have worked with superstars like Tekno, Harrsong, and Jaywon. Sho The Icon is as talented as these folks. He's a great singer and energetic performer. This lad will take the industry by Storm.”