YouTube and ViacomCBS Networks Africa, with Idris Elba, have announced further additions to the “Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home” lineup.

The concert will be streamed on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on Monday, May 25 at 18:00 CAT and broadcast on the network’s TV channels in Africa at 21:00 CAT.

The two-hour special will raise funds to support food and health needs for children and families in Africa affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the World Food Programme and UNICEF.

The concert will feature special messages from Trevor Noah, globally acclaimed comedian, author and host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, renowned American actor Omari Hardwick, American rapper and actor Ludacris, multiple award winning artist Sean Paul, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, UN Goodwill ambassador and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, multi-talented rapper and actor, Fat Joe, and leading actor Winston Duke.

The show will bring together a powerful lineup of performances from some of the most talented artists in Africa with the addition of Afrobeats superstars Davido (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Busiswa (South Africa), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), C4 Pedro (Angola), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), M.anifest (Ghana), Niniola (Nigeria), Salif Keita (Mali), DJ Maphorisa & KABZA De Small (South Africa) and Toofan (Togo).

These artists join a confirmed lineup including Angelique Kidjo, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, StoneBwoy, Teni, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

World Food Programme Regional Director for Southern Africa, Lola Castro says: “With so many people on the continent already acutely food insecure, we are extremely concerned about the prospect of COVID-19 causing a hunger catastrophe.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many and disrupted economic activity, increasing the threat to food security and children’s survival and wellbeing. UNICEF and the UN World Food Programme are working together to save lives and support millions of people, the bulk of whom live on the African continent. All funds raised from the concert will be donated to their work to support COVID-affected communities in Africa.

Says Alex Okosi, managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, "African music is powerful in its ability to uplift and connect the world. YouTube is proud to be a platform for the amazing talent that has come together to celebrate Africa Day and play a role in helping to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19 on the continent."

“We are proud to have formidable partners and talent on board as we tackle this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. ViacomCBS Networks Africa is proud to work alongside YouTube to support the World Food Programme and UNICEF in their efforts,” comments Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for ViacomCBS Networks.

The benefit concert will be made available after Africa Day to continue encouragement for organisations and individuals to contribute towards fundraising through the World Food Programme and UNICEF campaign website uni.cf/Africa.

The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home will be aired on Monday, May 25 at 21:00 CAT across MTV Base (DStv 322 channel), MTV (DStv channel 130), BET Africa (DStv channel 129) and at 23:00 CAT on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122).

Campaign Hashtags: #AtHome #WithMe #AfricaDay #alonetogether

