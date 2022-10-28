Artist: Shine TTW
Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'
New music act Shine TTW has released his debut single he calls 'No Religion'.
Read Also
Song Title: No Religion
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: T.U.C, Spax
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: The Plug
Details/Takeaway: The song is an introspective mood shifter that expresses the burning desire of someone on the grind to make it against all odds.
"I'm in the land of no religion (no religion, no religion). I hope my sins are all forgiven (all forgiven, all forgiven)," sings Shine TTW on the hook of this conceptual song. 'No Religion' is crafted with detailed production that mirrors the singer's mood.
" 'No Religion' is a record I am proud to release to the world now. It's a song that I'm confident will impact the scene. It is fresh and different," says Shine TTW about his debut single.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng