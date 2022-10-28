Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'

Song Title: No Religion

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: T.U.C, Spax

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: The Plug

Details/Takeaway: The song is an introspective mood shifter that expresses the burning desire of someone on the grind to make it against all odds.

"I'm in the land of no religion (no religion, no religion). I hope my sins are all forgiven (all forgiven, all forgiven)," sings Shine TTW on the hook of this conceptual song. 'No Religion' is crafted with detailed production that mirrors the singer's mood.