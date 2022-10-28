RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'

New music act Shine TTW has released his debut single he calls 'No Religion'.

ShineTTW
Artist: Shine TTW

Song Title: No Religion

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: T.U.C, Spax

Shine TTW - 'No Religion'
Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: The Plug

Details/Takeaway: The song is an introspective mood shifter that expresses the burning desire of someone on the grind to make it against all odds.

"I'm in the land of no religion (no religion, no religion). I hope my sins are all forgiven (all forgiven, all forgiven)," sings Shine TTW on the hook of this conceptual song. 'No Religion' is crafted with detailed production that mirrors the singer's mood.

" 'No Religion' is a record I am proud to release to the world now. It's a song that I'm confident will impact the scene. It is fresh and different," says Shine TTW about his debut single.

Adeayo Adebiyi

