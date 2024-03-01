Rising star Sherizz dazzles on new steamy single ‘Dynamite’
Singing sensation Sherizz has released her exciting new single titled 'Dynamite'
Signed to Starz Records Global, Sherizz is set to announce herself on the Nigerian music scene with an infectious single that spotlights her sublime talent.
'Dynamite' is a mesmeric mesh of picturesque writing, irresistible melodies, and smooth delivery, that combines for a slow-burning sensual record.
With bold sensual lyrics that leave little to the imagination, Sherizz makes a bold statement on 'Dynamite' as she intends to blow listeners away with her honeyed vocals that draw in listeners and leave them wanting more.
The single released on March 1 offers listeners a glimpse into Sherizz talent as she sets out to carve a niche for herself in the Nigerian music industry.
'Dynamite' is available for streaming on all platforms and Sherizz welcomes listeners to join her as she ignites a sensual fire that will redefine Nigerian pop music.
