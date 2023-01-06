Carter Efe & Bayyani among Shazam's 50 artist to watch in 2023

Shazam has unveiled its annual Predictions 2023 playlist, a 50-track selection of artists that are perfectly poised to have a breakthrough year. Additionally, Shazam is spotlighting 5 artists from the list who have the potential to break out globally in 2023 and, for the first time, 5 artists who are gaining popularity regionally. Based on Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and coupled with the expertise of Apple Music’s global editorial team, this incredible selection of artists show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery trends in more than one country.
Every day, Shazam receives tens of millions of requests from users around the world who want to know more about the artist behind the song they’ve just discovered. These Shazams can come from anywhere—social media, car commercials, coffee shops, the mall —making them a powerful tool for predicting the next class of global superstars.
Looking back at last year’s predictions, Shazam demonstrated, once again, its ability to uncover talent from every corner of the world earlier than any other service. Artists like the incredible Ayra Starr, who was one of Shazam’s five featured predictions last January, made Shazam’s Global Top 10 in October and is now being heralded as an artist to watch in 2023 by other platforms. Looking at streams, several listed artists saw their plays more than double on Apple Music worldwide from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022, compared to the previous 12 months, including Ivan Cornejo (+329%), DannyLux (+189%), Mina Okabe(+217%), La Zarra (+308%) and Lojay (+696%).
Overall, around half the artists featured in the Shazam Predictions 2022 playlist made Shazam’s Top 200 National charts and Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 charts. These artists were featured on 44 Shazam charts and 148 Apple Music charts. Three artists made Shazam’s national Top 10 and 13 made Apple Music’s. And two artists made national No. 1 on Shazam, and seven did the same in Apple Music, showing a plethora of amazing accomplishments by these artists over the course of 2022.
This year’s selection represents another remarkably global and diverse group of talented artists, hailing from all corners of the globe including Japan, Colombia, Spain, France, and Nigeria.
|Prediction Artist
|Genre
|Origin
|Featured Track
|Featured Track’s Artist(s)
|Ice Spice
|Pop/Rap/Hip Hop
|USA
|Munch (Feelin’ U)
|Ice Spice
|Rosa Linn
|Indie Pop/Folk Pop/Pop
|Armenia
|WDIA (Would Do It Again)
|Rosa Linn
|charlieonnafriday
|Hip Hop/RapB4
|USA
|Enough
|charlieonnafriday
|Young Miko
|Latin Urban
|Puerto Rico
|Riri
|Young Miko
|Benson Boone
|Pop
|USA
|Before You
|Benson Boone
|Carterefe
|Afro-Beat
|Nigeria
|Machala (feat. Berri-Tiga)
|Carterefe
|Adé
|French Pop
|France
|Tout savoir
|Adé
|Munic HB
|Hip Hop/Rap/Trap
|Spain
|Mundial
|Munic HB
|natori
|J-Pop
|Japan
|Overdose
|natori
|KEITYN
|Latin/Latin Urban
|Colombia
|Estabilidad
|KEITYN
|Brown Joel
|Afro-Beat
|Nigeria
|Omo Ologo
|Brown Joel
|S high
|Afro-Beat
|Nigeria
|Hypnotize
|S high, Zinoleesky & Victony
|Shoday
|Afro-Beat
|Nigeria
|Caution
|Shoday
|Hotel Ugly
|Alternative/Indie
|USA
|The Mannequin Song
|Hotel Ugly
|Michal Leah
|Alternative/Pop
|USA
|The Way I Love You
|Michal Leah
|Emotionz DJ
|Amapiano
|South Africa
|Mina Nawe (feat. Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ)
|Soa mattrix & Mashudu
|AR/CO
|Dance/Electronic
|Australia/UK
|Night Feels
|AR/CO
|Robin
|French Urban Pop/R&B
|France
|Lentement
|Robin
|Alawee
|Hip Hop/Rap
|Sweden
|Aktiverad (Klick Klack)
|Alawee
|Nemzzz
|Hip Hop/Rap
|UK
|2MS
|Nemzzz
|Ski Aggu
|Hip Hop/Rap
|Germany
|Party Sahne
|Ski Aggu, Endzone & Ericson
|STANY
|Hip Hop/Rap
|France
|Only You
|STANY, Rema & Offset
|Werenoi
|Hip Hop/Rap
|France
|Selfie (Ft Maes)
|Werenoi
|Mudrigo
|Hip Hop/Rap/Maghreb Rap
|USA
|6 Ft
|Mudrigo
|Fave
|Hip Hop/Rap/R&B
|France
|Urus
|Fave
|Matt Guy
|House/Dance/Electronic
|UK
|Set My Mind Free
|Matt Guy
|Sunday Scaries
|House/EDM
|USA
|Chill Like That
|Sunday Scaries & PiCKUPLiNES
|Kep1er
|K-Pop
|South Korea
|Wa Da Da
|Kep1er
|ANGEL DIOR
|Latin Urban
|Dominican Republic
|A I O
|ANGEL DIOR
|paopao
|Latin Urban
|Puerto Rico
|algo así (remix)
|paopao & Mora
|Adamé
|Pop
|Serbia
|Bye Bye
|J.J. Abel & Adamé
|Graceful Lee
|Pop
|USA
|Marathon
|Graceful Lee
|Henry Moodie
|Pop
|UK
|you were there for me
|Henry Moodie
|Jonah Kagen
|Pop
|USA
|graveyard shift
|Jonah Kagen
|Kyle Hume
|Pop
|USA
|Fine
|Kyle Hume
|Natalie Jane
|Pop
|USA
|Seven
|Natalie Jane
|Tommy Docherty
|Pop
|UK
|WALLOWS
|Tommy Docherty
|Ari Abdul
|Pop/Alternative/Indie
|USA
|BABYDOLL
|Ari Abdul
|Gibran Alcocer
|Pop/Classical/Piano
|Mexico
|Idea 10
|Gibran Alcocer
|Space Rangers
|Pop/Dance/Electronic
|USA
|DO IT RIGHT
|Space Rangers
|Samuraï
|Pop/Pop Punk
|Spain
|Bonita
|Samuraï
|Liili
|Pop/R&B/Soul
|Kazakhstan
|чбд
|Liili
|Stacey Ryan
|Pop/Singer/Songwriter
|Canada
|Fall In Love Alone
|Stacey Ryan
|Highlyy
|R&B/Soul
|UK
|Soldier
|Highlyy & Tion Wayne
|Mavokali
|R&B/Soul/Afro-Beat
|Tanzania
|Commando
|Mavokali
|Ninecea
|Reggae
|Jamaica
|Party Time
|Ninecea, Armanii & Tjtorry106
|yangskinny
|Rock/Alternative/Indie
|Japan
|Hontowane,
|yangskinny
|Stephen Sanchez
|Singer/Songwriter
|USA
|Until I Found You
|Stephen Sanchez
|Hulk Van JMF
|Worldwide
|Belgium
|Go Bébé (feat. Lixx)
|Hulk Van JMF
|Bayanni
|Worldwide/Afro-Beat
|Nigeria
|Family
|Bayanni
