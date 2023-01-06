ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Carter Efe & Bayyani among Shazam's 50 artist to watch in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Every day, Shazam receives tens of millions of requests from users around the world who want to know more about the artist behind the song they’ve just discovered. These Shazams can come from anywhere—social media, car commercials, coffee shops, the mall —making them a powerful tool for predicting the next class of global superstars.

Carter Efe on Shazam's 50 artists to watch out for in 2023
Carter Efe on Shazam's 50 artists to watch out for in 2023

Shazam has unveiled its annual Predictions 2023 playlist, a 50-track selection of artists that are perfectly poised to have a breakthrough year. Additionally, Shazam is spotlighting 5 artists from the list who have the potential to break out globally in 2023 and, for the first time, 5 artists who are gaining popularity regionally. Based on Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and coupled with the expertise of Apple Music’s global editorial team, this incredible selection of artists show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery trends in more than one country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Looking back at last year’s predictions, Shazam demonstrated, once again, its ability to uncover talent from every corner of the world earlier than any other service. Artists like the incredible Ayra Starr, who was one of Shazam’s five featured predictions last January, made Shazam’s Global Top 10 in October and is now being heralded as an artist to watch in 2023 by other platforms. Looking at streams, several listed artists saw their plays more than double on Apple Music worldwide from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022, compared to the previous 12 months, including Ivan Cornejo (+329%), DannyLux (+189%), Mina Okabe(+217%), La Zarra (+308%) and Lojay (+696%).

Overall, around half the artists featured in the Shazam Predictions 2022 playlist made Shazam’s Top 200 National charts and Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 charts. These artists were featured on 44 Shazam charts and 148 Apple Music charts. Three artists made Shazam’s national Top 10 and 13 made Apple Music’s. And two artists made national No. 1 on Shazam, and seven did the same in Apple Music, showing a plethora of amazing accomplishments by these artists over the course of 2022.

This year’s selection represents another remarkably global and diverse group of talented artists, hailing from all corners of the globe including Japan, Colombia, Spain, France, and Nigeria.

Prediction Artist Genre Origin Featured Track Featured Track’s Artist(s)
Ice Spice Pop/Rap/Hip Hop USA Munch (Feelin’ U) Ice Spice
Rosa Linn Indie Pop/Folk Pop/Pop Armenia WDIA (Would Do It Again) Rosa Linn
charlieonnafriday Hip Hop/RapB4 USA Enough charlieonnafriday
Young Miko Latin Urban Puerto Rico Riri Young Miko
Benson Boone Pop USA Before You Benson Boone
Carterefe Afro-Beat Nigeria Machala (feat. Berri-Tiga) Carterefe
Adé French Pop France Tout savoir Adé
Munic HB Hip Hop/Rap/Trap Spain Mundial Munic HB
natori J-Pop Japan Overdose natori
KEITYN Latin/Latin Urban Colombia Estabilidad KEITYN
Brown Joel Afro-Beat Nigeria Omo Ologo Brown Joel
S high Afro-Beat Nigeria Hypnotize S high, Zinoleesky & Victony
Shoday Afro-Beat Nigeria Caution Shoday
Hotel Ugly Alternative/Indie USA The Mannequin Song Hotel Ugly
Michal Leah Alternative/Pop USA The Way I Love You Michal Leah
Emotionz DJ Amapiano South Africa Mina Nawe (feat. Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ) Soa mattrix & Mashudu
AR/CO Dance/Electronic Australia/UK Night Feels AR/CO
Robin French Urban Pop/R&B France Lentement Robin
Alawee Hip Hop/Rap Sweden Aktiverad (Klick Klack) Alawee
Nemzzz Hip Hop/Rap UK 2MS Nemzzz
Ski Aggu Hip Hop/Rap Germany Party Sahne Ski Aggu, Endzone & Ericson
STANY Hip Hop/Rap France Only You STANY, Rema & Offset
Werenoi Hip Hop/Rap France Selfie (Ft Maes) Werenoi
Mudrigo Hip Hop/Rap/Maghreb Rap USA 6 Ft Mudrigo
Fave Hip Hop/Rap/R&B France Urus Fave
Matt Guy House/Dance/Electronic UK Set My Mind Free Matt Guy
Sunday Scaries House/EDM USA Chill Like That Sunday Scaries & PiCKUPLiNES
Kep1er K-Pop South Korea Wa Da Da Kep1er
ANGEL DIOR Latin Urban Dominican Republic A I O ANGEL DIOR
paopao Latin Urban Puerto Rico algo así (remix) paopao & Mora
Adamé Pop Serbia Bye Bye J.J. Abel & Adamé
Graceful Lee Pop USA Marathon Graceful Lee
Henry Moodie Pop UK you were there for me Henry Moodie
Jonah Kagen Pop USA graveyard shift Jonah Kagen
Kyle Hume Pop USA Fine Kyle Hume
Natalie Jane Pop USA Seven Natalie Jane
Tommy Docherty Pop UK WALLOWS Tommy Docherty
Ari Abdul Pop/Alternative/Indie USA BABYDOLL Ari Abdul
Gibran Alcocer Pop/Classical/Piano Mexico Idea 10 Gibran Alcocer
Space Rangers Pop/Dance/Electronic USA DO IT RIGHT Space Rangers
Samuraï Pop/Pop Punk Spain Bonita Samuraï
Liili Pop/R&B/Soul Kazakhstan чбд Liili
Stacey Ryan Pop/Singer/Songwriter Canada Fall In Love Alone Stacey Ryan
Highlyy R&B/Soul UK Soldier Highlyy & Tion Wayne
Mavokali R&B/Soul/Afro-Beat Tanzania Commando Mavokali
Ninecea Reggae Jamaica Party Time Ninecea, Armanii & Tjtorry106
yangskinny Rock/Alternative/Indie Japan Hontowane, yangskinny
Stephen Sanchez Singer/Songwriter USA Until I Found You Stephen Sanchez
Hulk Van JMF Worldwide Belgium Go Bébé (feat. Lixx) Hulk Van JMF
Bayanni Worldwide/Afro-Beat Nigeria Family Bayanni

Listen to the Shazam Predictions 2023 playlist exclusively on Apple Music worldwide at apple.co/shazampredictions23

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zicsaloma shares his two cents on the growing 'japa' culture

Zicsaloma shares his two cents on the growing 'japa' culture

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

DJ Cuba's epic 41-track mixtape set to drop: Get ready to dance away in 2023!

DJ Cuba's epic 41-track mixtape set to drop: Get ready to dance away in 2023!

8th AFRIMA in Senegal partners UNFPA, calls for support to end humanitarian crisis in Somalia

8th AFRIMA in Senegal partners UNFPA, calls for support to end humanitarian crisis in Somalia

Carter Efe & Bayyani among Shazam's 50 artist to watch in 2023

Carter Efe & Bayyani among Shazam's 50 artist to watch in 2023

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Burna Boy

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Burna Boy

Victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]