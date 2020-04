Artist: Shaydee and Masterkraft

Song Title: On Sight

Genre: R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 27, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Masterkraft

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This comes after Shaydee's December 2019 EP, Shaydee Bizness and Masterkraft's epic IG Live moments with Pheelz and MI Abaga.

You can listen to the song below;