Shatta Wale and Ja Rule share the same stage in U.S.A.

Ras Baraka, was re-elected to serve his third-term as the mayor of the city.

Pulse Ghana

But before Shatta and Ja Rule performed on stage, they met and exchanged pleasantries. From a video that surfaced on social media, it appeared Shatta had introduced himself to the rapper and they were both happy to see each other. They hugged and had a chit chat. However, it’s not clear the exact place the two met before their performance.

Shatta Wale also performed with Jupitar and a host of other major artists and DJs.

The “On God” hitmaker had the large crowd on their feet at the party.