Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

As one of Nigeria’s most compelling new artists, Shallipopi’s story is one of resilience and exciting artistry, resonating across social divides.

The Spotify RADAR Africa documentary serves as Shallipopi’s global introduction, capturing the essence of his journey. It opens with Shallipopi returning to his hometown in Edo State, reflecting on his roots and the origins of his stage persona.

Through candid conversations with his brother and collaborator, Zerry DL, viewers gain insight into Shallipopi’s early influences and creative aspirations. Together, they reminisce about their first song and the dreams that shaped their path.

The film also includes exclusive interviews with the CEO of Dvpper Music whose label has contributed to the success of Street music in Afrobeats. Also interviewed are some of Shallipopi’s producers who gave insights into the inner workings of his swift rise in the music industry.

Adding to the documentary’s depth, Shallipopi’s popular track 'ASAP' from his project Shakespopi Vol. 1, released earlier in the year, soundtracks much of the RADAR documentary. The song’s powerful beats and lyrics underscore Shallipopi’s journey, grounding his narrative in the sound that first propelled him into the spotlight. The success of Shakespopi Vol. 1 has sparked high anticipation for Shallipopi’s follow-up project, which is already in the works.

In a powerful scene, Shallipopi revisits his former college, where he is met with an enthusiastic crowd of fans—a testament to his impact on Nigeria’s next generation. The documentary wraps up with a behind-the-scenes look at Shallipopi’s recent Wireless Festival performance, marking his transition from local sensation to a global artist on the rise.

Shallipopi’s story is not only a personal triumph but a powerful narrative that resonates with Nigeria’s largest demographic while bridging class divides.

As a Spotify RADAR Africa artist, Shallipopi embodies the spirit of modern Nigerian music—bold, boundary-breaking, and unifying. Through his unfiltered storytelling and magnetic presence, he continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

