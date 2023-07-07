ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation SGaWD has released a new single 'Top Boy'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Produced by Tochi Bedford of the esteemed 44DB Collective, 'Boy Toy' is a sonic masterpiece that blends tinkling keys, dynamic drum breaks, and playful synths, resulting in an irresistible blend that will get even the most reluctant feet moving.

SGaWD fearlessly takes the reins, infusing the production with her audacious enegry, utilizing every sonic pocket and showcasing her undeniable talent.

The song opens with the audacious line, "Girls like me, you know we like sex, little bit of lies and a load of neck," immediately establishing SGaWD's unapologetic dominance and confidence. Whether she is seducing her boy toy or asserting her superiority over her rivals, she exudes a sense of fun and empowerment that is sure to resonate with listeners.

As SGaWD gears up for the release of her new project, she aims to break free from any constraints and demonstrate her versatility as an artist. Combining her innate sense of rhythm and melody with her rap abilities, she delivers a fresh and exciting sound that pushes boundaries and defies categorization.

Stay tuned for SGaWD's upcoming project, where she continues to redefine the boundaries of contemporary music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

