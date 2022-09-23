Artist: Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez recruits Zinoleesky for new single, 'Ewa'
Nigerian street-pop act Seyi Vibez has released a new single he calls 'Ewa' on which he features street-pop maestro Zinoleesky.
Song Title: Ewa
Genre: Street-Pop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 1 minutes 25 seconds
Features: 1 - Zinoleesky
Label: Afrobreaker
Details/Takeaway: Street-Pop sensations Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky combines their talent to deliver a a single that resonates with the street yet appealing across board.
