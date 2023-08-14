Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez enjoyed a surreal rise to fame in 2022 after releasing his hit single 'Chance' which launched him into the mainstream.

After releasing 4 projects (3 albums and 1 EP) in 10 months, Seyi Vibez has become a recurring figure in the mainstream with his strings of hit singles taking over the streets.

In a bid to test his international reach, Seyi Vibez held his first international headline concert on August 12, 2023, at the 02 Indigo Hall in the United Kingdom.

At his first attempt, Seyi Vibez sold out the 5,000-capacity O2 Indigo hall in another moment that captures how fast fortunes can change.

At the concert, Seyi Vibez dazzled listeners with a collection of hit singles that have soundtracked his rise. If the Europeans at the Afrobeats Berlin Festival were unresponsive to his music, the largely Nigerian fans who filled up the Indigo Hall sang his songs word for word.