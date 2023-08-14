ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Seyi Vibez tested his popularity in the UK as he sold out the Indigo O2 Hall.

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines O2 Indigo Concert
Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines O2 Indigo Concert

Recommended articles

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez enjoyed a surreal rise to fame in 2022 after releasing his hit single 'Chance' which launched him into the mainstream.

After releasing 4 projects (3 albums and 1 EP) in 10 months, Seyi Vibez has become a recurring figure in the mainstream with his strings of hit singles taking over the streets.

In a bid to test his international reach, Seyi Vibez held his first international headline concert on August 12, 2023, at the 02 Indigo Hall in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

At his first attempt, Seyi Vibez sold out the 5,000-capacity O2 Indigo hall in another moment that captures how fast fortunes can change.

At the concert, Seyi Vibez dazzled listeners with a collection of hit singles that have soundtracked his rise. If the Europeans at the Afrobeats Berlin Festival were unresponsive to his music, the largely Nigerian fans who filled up the Indigo Hall sang his songs word for word.

The concert is not only a defining moment for Seyi Vibez but another high point for Afrobeats as it shows the reach and growth of Nigerian Street music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Seyi Vibez excites fans as he headlines his first UK concert

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

Olamide talks about creating YBNL on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

Asake and Seyi Vibez shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin