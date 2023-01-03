Artist: Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez drops music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'
Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has released the music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'.
Song Title: Chance (Na Ham)
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: January 1st, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Seyi Vibez/Dvpper
Details/Takeaway: In the visuals shot by Nigerian ace video director TG Omori, Seyi Vibez displays his personality that's shaped by confidence and a unique style.
