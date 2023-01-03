ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez drops music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has released the music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'.

Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez

Artist: Seyi Vibez

Song Title: Chance (Na Ham)

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: January 1st, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Seyi Vibez/Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: In the visuals shot by Nigerian ace video director TG Omori, Seyi Vibez displays his personality that's shaped by confidence and a unique style.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
