Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music 1's The Dotty Show features host Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano and everything in between, from across the globe.

The Dotty Show
The Dotty Show

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from Mzansi.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week's episode features cover stars Tyla, Lojay, Lloyiso, Seyi Vibez, and Moliy, as well as an exclusive Chop Daily mix from Ghana’s DJ Paak, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Tune in and listen to The Dotty Show now on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

The Dotty Show will feature five tracks from cover stars namely Nigerian artists Lojay's 'Canada' feat. DJ Maphorisa x Kabza De Small) and Seyi Vibez's 'Para Boi', South African artists Tyla's 'To Last', and Lloyiso's 'Let Me Love You Now', and Ghanaian singer Moliy's 'Prisoner feat. P Prime'.

Ones To Watch

The Dotty Show will also feature some of the best tracks from the next generation of African music stars including Uncle Vinny & Yumbs' 'Indlozi Yami', Camidoh & GDS' 'Ghetto Love', Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool', T.I Blaze's 'Benefit', Aymos & Ami Faku's 'Fatela' and more!

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Poco Lee, Tempoe, Bayanni, YKB amongst Spotify artists to watch out for in 2023

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show

BBNaija's Vee dishes out free advise to lovers and single pringles

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her

'BBTitans': Kanaga and Blue Aiva are the new Heads of House

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

