On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from Mzansi.
Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show
Apple Music 1's The Dotty Show features host Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano and everything in between, from across the globe.
“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”
This week's episode features cover stars Tyla, Lojay, Lloyiso, Seyi Vibez, and Moliy, as well as an exclusive Chop Daily mix from Ghana’s DJ Paak, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.
Tune in and listen to ‘The Dotty Show’ now on Apple Music 1.
Cover Stars Shine
The Dotty Show will feature five tracks from cover stars namely Nigerian artists Lojay's 'Canada' feat. DJ Maphorisa x Kabza De Small) and Seyi Vibez's 'Para Boi', South African artists Tyla's 'To Last', and Lloyiso's 'Let Me Love You Now', and Ghanaian singer Moliy's 'Prisoner feat. P Prime'.
Ones To Watch
The Dotty Show will also feature some of the best tracks from the next generation of African music stars including Uncle Vinny & Yumbs' 'Indlozi Yami', Camidoh & GDS' 'Ghetto Love', Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool', T.I Blaze's 'Benefit', Aymos & Ami Faku's 'Fatela' and more!
