Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week's episode features cover stars Tyla, Lojay, Lloyiso, Seyi Vibez, and Moliy, as well as an exclusive Chop Daily mix from Ghana’s DJ Paak, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Tune in and listen to ‘The Dotty Show’ now on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

The Dotty Show will feature five tracks from cover stars namely Nigerian artists Lojay's 'Canada' feat. DJ Maphorisa x Kabza De Small) and Seyi Vibez's 'Para Boi', South African artists Tyla's 'To Last', and Lloyiso's 'Let Me Love You Now', and Ghanaian singer Moliy's 'Prisoner feat. P Prime'.

Ones To Watch