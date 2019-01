Seyi Shay enlists Runtown in the visuals to her single, Gimme Love.

Kicking off the year with some intense energy, Seyi Shay drops the video for her hit single ’Gimme Love’.

Much like with the audio, Seyi Shay brings a dynamic and sensual approach to the video. ’Gimme Love’ video shows off Seyi’s curves and flexibility using very minimal props and neon lighting.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.