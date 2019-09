Artist: Seyi Shay featuring Teyana Taylor

Song Title: Gimme Love

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-vibe

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 13, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Sarz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The original version of the song was recorded with Runtown, but the Nigerian singer has featured American singer, Teyana Taylor on a remix.

Taylor is signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music.

