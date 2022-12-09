Artist: Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix
Afrobeat Grammy-nominated maestro Seun Kuti has featured phenomenal American lyricist Black Thought on the remix of his single 'African Dreams'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: African Dream
Genre: Afrobeat
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producer: Molotov
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 55 seconds
Features: 1 - Black Thought
Label: SKE80 LLC
Details/Takeaway: On this impressive collaboration of Afrobeat and Hip Hop, Black Thought delivers a thought provoking verse that matches Seun Kuti's electrifying delivery.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix
10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list
King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix
Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification
Box Office: Nollywood grosses N914,404,301 in November, with ‘Wakanda Forever’ leading the list
Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others
Teezee & Cruel Santino combine for new single, 'Manhattan'
Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'
ADVERTISEMENT