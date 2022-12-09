ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeat Grammy-nominated maestro Seun Kuti has featured phenomenal American lyricist Black Thought on the remix of his single 'African Dreams'.

Seun Kuti X Black Thought - 'African Dreams'
Seun Kuti X Black Thought - 'African Dreams'

Artist: Seun Kuti

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: African Dream

Genre: Afrobeat

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producer: Molotov

Song Art:

Seun Kuti X Black Thought - 'African Dreams'
Seun Kuti X Black Thought - 'African Dreams' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 55 seconds

Features: 1 - Black Thought

Label: SKE80 LLC

Details/Takeaway: On this impressive collaboration of Afrobeat and Hip Hop, Black Thought delivers a thought provoking verse that matches Seun Kuti's electrifying delivery.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

Box Office: Nollywood grosses N914,404,301 in November, with ‘Wakanda Forever’ leading the list

Box Office: Nollywood grosses N914,404,301 in November, with ‘Wakanda Forever’ leading the list

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others

Teezee & Cruel Santino combine for new single, 'Manhattan'

Teezee & Cruel Santino combine for new single, 'Manhattan'

Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Burna Boy GQ

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers