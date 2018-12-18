Seun Kuti was recently nominated for the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards and the Afrobeat artist speaks on how much it means to him.

The son of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has enjoyed a successful 2018, releasing his fourth studio album, Black Times before embarking on an European tour and he recently capped off the year bagging a nomination in the 'World Music' category at the upcoming Grammys scheduled for February 2019.

In a recent interview with BBC, Seun Kuti shared on the state of music in Africa and how much the recognition means to him.

On the Grammy nominations

''It felt amazing, highly unexpected, great news, it completely blew my mind.''

Describing his album, ''Black Times''

Speaking on his fourth studio album which was released earlier in the year, Seun summarized in three words that his album was a ''Simply fantastic album.''

On how his family influenced his music

''My great grandfather was the first artist to be recorded in West Africa. My grandfather was a great composer of Anglican hymns.

My father, my brother and now me, my family is highly musical. There is no escaping it.''

On the state of music in Africa

''A lot of musicians are not encouraged to develop their art and themselves as artist, so everyone is stuck in this circle of pop music.''

What would it mean if you win the Grammy?

His elder brother, Femi Kuti has been previously nominated on four occasions at the Grammy, failing to win any and Seun was asked what it would mean if he eventually becomes the first Nigerian to bring home the prestigious honor and he replied,

''Another reason to have a great party.'' he concluded.

Seun Kuti joins the likes of King Sunny Ade who is the other singular home grown artist who has been nominated for the Grammy award. KSA has been nominated twice, 1983 and 1988.